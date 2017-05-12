Here is how to link your Aadhaar card number with your PAN card

The Income Tax department claims it has made it easy for taxpayers to link the two unique identities. (File Photo) The Income Tax department claims it has made it easy for taxpayers to link the two unique identities. (File Photo)

The Income Tax department has launched an e-facility to link an individuals’s Aadhaar number with the Permanent Account Number (PAN). The government had recently made it compulsory to link the Aadhaar with the PAN for filing of income tax returns, beginning July 1. Your PAN card could be rendered invalid by December this year if you don’t link it.

Here is how to link your Aadhaar number with your PAN:

1. The department on its website – http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in – has created a new link (“Link Aadhaar”), clicking which would direct the user to the Aadhaar-PAN linking page.

2. The link then requires the user to type his or her PAN number, Aadhaar number and the “exact name as given in the Aadhaar card”. You also have to fill in captcha code, so you’re not identified as a bot.

A screenshot of the page to which the new link by the I-T department’s website takes the user. A screenshot of the page to which the new link by the I-T department’s website takes the user.

3. According to the advisory provided by the department on its homepage, the linking will be confirmed following verification from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

4. It also specifies that in case of any “minor mismatch in Aadhaar name provided”, a one time password (OTP) will be required, which will be sent on the registered mobile number and email of the individual. In order to ensure linking without failure, users are urged to make sure that the date of birth and gender in PAN and Aadhaar are exactly the same.

The website also assures that there is no need to login or register on the department’s e-filing website. “This facility can be used by anyone to link their Aadhaar with PAN,” the advisory said.

Under the amendments of the Finance Act 2017, the government made it mandatory for taxpayers to quote the Aadhaar for filing of income tax returns. From July 1 onwards, Aadhar has been made compulsory for applying for PAN as well.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd