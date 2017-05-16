Herald, Panchkula cases ‘not related’, Swamy drops plea to call Hooda

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday withdrew his demand to summon former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the National Herald case. Swamy had sought summoning of Hooda and three Haryana government bureaucrats in a CBI case on alleged irregularities in allotment of a plot of land in Panchkula, Haryana, by the then Hooda-led state government to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the publishers of National Herald.

The National Herald case is based on a private complaint lodged by Swamy. He had accused Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of allegedly conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds in the acquisition of AJL by Young Indian.

In the previous hearing on April 22, Swamy had submitted that the two cases could be linked, as the CBI has talked about misappropriation of funds for AJL. But on Monday, the BJP leader told the court that he has gone through the FIR filed by CBI in the Panchkula land allotment case and found that the two cases are not related.Metropolitan Magistrate Lovleen said the case will be next heard on July 1.

In the previous hearing, the BJP leader had sought time to go through details of the case. The previous hearing had also seen angry reactions from lawyers of the Gandhis after Swamy had brought up Robert Vadra’s name while mentioning the other case. Lawyers for the Congress leaders had responded that if the two cases were indeed related, the National Herald case should be stayed until the other case reached its logical end. They also asked the court to record Swamy’s statement that the two cases are connected.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now