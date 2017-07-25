Latest News
  • Her last ride: Biker dies after falling into pothole

Her last ride: Biker dies after falling into pothole

Jagruti Hogale had been riding Royal Enfield motorbike for years since her husband, Viraj, had gifted it to her. Hogale was a member of women’s biker group, The Bikerni, and had made it to Ladakh on her bike last year.

Written by Srinath Rao | Mumbai | Published:July 25, 2017 6:13 am
woman biker, biker accident, mumbai ahmedabad highway, jawhar, jagruti hogale, royal enfield Jagruti Hogale Express
Top News

A truck crushed a 35-year-old woman to death as she fell from her bike after hitting a water-filled ditch on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Jawhar on Sunday.

Jagruti Hogale had been riding Royal Enfield motorbike for years since her husband, Viraj, had gifted it to her. Hogale was a member of women’s biker group, The Bikerni, and had made it to Ladakh on her bike last year. The mother of a nine-year-old, she participated in marathons, trekking and played dhol. Hogale joined The Bikerni three years ago. The group was founded in 2011 and has a chapter in each major city. The club’s website mentions that its mission is to “create an equal platform for women motorcyclists”.

The truck driver, Vinodkumar Yadav, has separately been arrested and booked for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 25: Latest News