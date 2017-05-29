Hema Malini gives Rs 25 lakh for improving passenger amenities at Mathura station

Actress-turned-parliamentarian Hema Malini has given Rs 25 lakh from her MPLAD fund for improving passenger amenities at Mathura Railway Junction. Malini, who represents Mathura in the Lok Sabha, has been making efforts to make the junction a “world class station”, a plan conceived about 14 years ago.

According to station director N P Singh, the junction handles about 40,000 passengers daily, majority of whom are pilgrims.

Malini has released Rs 25 lakh from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund and it is being utilised to install steel benches at different platforms, Singh said. Malini, during a recent visit to Mathura, had said that she would request Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to sanction more funds for development of the station.

