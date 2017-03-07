Helpline for woman facing harassment via social media launched

On the eve of International Women’s Day, BJP leader Shaina NC on Tuesday launched a helpline for assisting women in distress and also who are targets of harassment via social media and mobile phone messages. The helpline, Stree Sanman, will ensure that women facing harassment get justice and rogue elements are punished as per law, she said. Shaina, herself a victim of stalking and target of lewd mobile messages, said women must speak up and expose their tormentors.

“I dared to complained to the police and I am thankful to the Cyber Cell for acting promptly. I appeal to women and girls to come out and teach stalkers and those harassing them, a lesson,” she said at a press conference where she announced the launch of the helpline.

The 24-hour helpline can be accessed by dialing a toll-free number 18002124434. “Our message is loud and clear. In a civilised society, stalking is not acceptable and perverts should be punished,” the fashion designer-cum-politician politician said.

P D Kode, a retired Judge of the Bombay High Court, and some social activists were also present at the occasion.