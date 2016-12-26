Help from Gujarat machinery: The idea of Sunday markets in cities

The farmers’ market at a government school in Ahmedabad’s Nava Vadaj area witnessed 25 farmers and around 500 customers. The situation is far less encouraging at most places across Gujarat. Javed Raja, Ritu Sharma The farmers’ market at a government school in Ahmedabad’s Nava Vadaj area witnessed 25 farmers and around 500 customers. The situation is far less encouraging at most places across Gujarat. Javed Raja, Ritu Sharma

FOLLOWING the crash in prices of vegetables and fruits close on the heels of the Centre’s decision to demonetise high-value currency of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 on November 8, the Gujarat government adopted a resolution on December 2 to use state machinery to help farmers sell their produce directly to consumers. This move came around 20 months after the government deleted all vegetables and fruits from the list of controlled commodities under the Gujarat Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1963, and thereby withdrawing from the fruits and vegetables market.

Market observers ascribe steep decline in the prices of vegetables to the cyclical effect — this period of the year witnesses largest production of vegetables and as supply augments, prices go down. The demonetisation exercise sucked liquidity out of the vegetable market which is dependent on exchange of hard cash. Being perishable items, farmers had no option but to sell their vegetables and fruits at whatever price they were offered in the market.

To bail them out, the government decided to intervene in the market. “The sale of vegetables and fruits has been affected due to the prevalent shortage of currency notes. Fruits and vegetables are perishable, and arrangement for their sale has to be made immediately. Therefore, it is very important to organise temporary farmer-consumer markets. To ensure that farmers get remunerative prices and consumers get fruits and vegetables at affordable rates, it is hereby resolved to organise farmer-consumer markets in urban areas of the state at this stage,” the resolution adopted by the state government on December 2 stated.

The resolution directed the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in urban areas and the local bodies set up such farmer-consumer markets once-a-week — on every Sunday. While such markets were organised in Surat and Vadodara and in districts like Bharuch they were a big success, Rajkot could not put in place arrangements for it.

Officers of the district registrar of cooperative societies in Rajkot said that they had written to the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) for allotting space where such markets can be set up. Even as they claimed that the RMC did not respond to the communique, and the civic body said it was already facilitating such markets. One such market was held on December 18 at Rajkot APMC.

Through this initiative, the government is trying to keep farmers in good humour with just about a year left for the Assembly elections.

The government had deleted all items under the head of fruits and vegetables from the list of controlled commodities under the APM Act on April 16, 2015. Under this notification, vegetables and fruits became a commodity which anybody could sell or purchase without direct government control.

The underlying reason was that the middlemen — commission agents or traders — were purchasing these items at lower rates from farmers and selling them to greengrocers at higher rates. In such a situation, farmers’ realisations remained low even as consumers continued to pay high prices for vegetables and fruits.

Before that announcement, a producer of vegetables and fruits had to take his/her produce to a local agricultural produce market committee (APMC). At APMCs, the fruits and vegetables would be auctioned and sold to traders registered with the concerned APMC and they, in turn would sell these perishable items to retailers. The APMC would charge farmers a cess for using the market facility. In case of non-compliance, APMC inspectors could exercise their power to detain any consignment of vegetables or any commodity on the control list, demand cess and can file a criminal complaint, if the owner of the consignment refuses to pay.

This time (after December 2), however, farmers would not be charged anything for using the space provided either by an APMC or a civic body.

The 2015 amendment was not the first attempt by the state government to reform the vegetable market. By amending the APM Act in 2007, the state government had allowed private individuals and organisations to set up vegetable and fruit markets, e-markets and purchase the produce directly from farmers. The only condition was that such an individual or organisation would have to seek a licence from the Gujarat government for doing business. But officers in the agriculture and cooperation department said that hardly anybody sought such licence and eventually, the government took these commodities off the control list.

“Farmers say they cannot spend an entire day selling vegetables in the market as they also need to work in their farms. Therefore, despite fruits and vegetables having been taken off the control list and there being no restriction on selling these items to anybody, farmers continue to bring their produce to the APMCs. The APMCs exercise no control over this market, some APMCs like Rajkot and Gondal still allow their premises to be used for auction of vegetables and fruits and collect user charges. Despite not having mandate, some APMCs continue to be associated with the vegetables and fruits market indirectly,” said Jitendra Mehta, cooperative officer (marketing) in the office of Rajkot district registrar of cooperative societies.