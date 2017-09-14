Help families of RSS workers killed in Kerala, says J Nandkumar

Senior RSS functionary J Nandkumar on Wednesday urged Sangh supporters in Vadodara to help monetarily the families of RSS workers who were killed in Kerala allegedly by CPM cadres.

Addressing an event organised by Bharitya Vikas Manch, Nandkumar accused the CPM of “conspiring to hack Swayamsevaks to death” in Kerala. Dismissing that the attacks on RSS workers are part of the ongoing political turf war between the CPM and the saffron outfit, Nandkumar said despite pact with political arch-rivals to end the bloodbaths, RSS workers “continue to be executed”.

Alleging that Kerala has become “epitome of intolerance”, Nandkumar claimed that 286 RSS workers have been killed, including women. “For those who shout from rooftops that RSS is intolerant should come to Kerala to understand what intolerance is,” he claimed.

