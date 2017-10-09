This is how UP Police celebrated Karva Chauth to ensure road safety in Lucknow

“Maximum deaths in India are due to road accidents. We gave them helmets asking them not to drive without one,” remarked Deepak Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Lucknow. “Maximum deaths in India are due to road accidents. We gave them helmets asking them not to drive without one,” remarked Deepak Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Lucknow.

While the women folk in the city of Lucknow observed the traditional Karva Chauth fast for the safety and well being of their better halves, the men driving their two wheelers without helmets came across an usual police action to reprimand their violation of traffic rules on Saturday. The wives of the culprits who were caught guilty of riding without helmets were gifted helmets by the Police as a mark of caution and awareness with regard to traffic rules as well as personal safety.

Lucknow: On #KarvaChauth UP Police gifted helmets to wives whose husbands were caught driving without one pic.twitter.com/SRChqGdN6l — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2017

A Report on Road Accidents in India 2016, published by Transport Research wing under Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, shows that more people died on roads accidents in India last year, as compared to the number of deaths in 2015. The data has further revealed that the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have accounted for maximum number of deaths this year.

The report further revealed that Highways are not the roads on which most accident deaths take place. As per the report, 34.5 per cent accident deaths occurred on National Highways, while 27.9 per cent accident deaths took place on State Highways, while maximum percentage of deaths occurred on other roads (37.6).

