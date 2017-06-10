Helicopter accident in Badrinath kills one, pilots suffer injuries

Uttarakhand: Helicopter failed to take off & crashed in Badrinath. (ANI) Uttarakhand: Helicopter failed to take off & crashed in Badrinath. (ANI)

A helicopter engineer in Badrinath, Uttarakhand died on Saturday while two pilots suffered injuries after the chopper met with an accident. According to news agency PTI, the Agusta 119 helicopter, belonging to Mumbai-based private operator Krestal Aviation, was on its way to Haridwar, carrying five pilgrims, along with the two pilots and one engineer.

As per the police officials, the accident happened at 0745 hours. They further added the helicopter was disbalanced at the time of take off due to insufficient air pressure and fell down. Chamoli Superintendent of Police Tripti Bhatt also told PTI that the engineer was hit by rotor blades.

All the five passengers are reported to be safe after the accident. An official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Delhi confirmed the death of the crew member and said the two pilots have suffered injuries. DGCA official also said that it was investigating the cause behind the accident.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd