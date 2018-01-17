Helicopter crash: ONGC to conduct procedural audit of aircraft equipment; ‘stern action’ if lapses found

Officials said that a renowned aviation agency, Rotary Wing Aircraft Intercept (RWAI), would be roped in to conduct the audit. Officials said that a renowned aviation agency, Rotary Wing Aircraft Intercept (RWAI), would be roped in to conduct the audit.

“The aim of the audit is to check whether the companies are following the required procedure of operations. This would be different from a technical audit where each part of the equipment is checked for its safety. We will check whether the required procedure is being followed in the operations of the aircraft. The audit will assess how employees and officers are currently transported from land to offshore installations, with the aim of cutting down the risk associated with such journeys,” a senior ONGC official said.

ONGC conducts its aerial operations from Juhu airport in Mumbai and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

“Such kinds of audits are regularly conducted at ONGC. Just two years ago, our equipment was audited by a world-renowned logistics expert. As a precautionary measure, the safety of our officials being ferried offshore will be ensured,” the ONGC official said.

“Stern action will be taken if any lapses are found on the safety front. We will go beyond Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) compliance procedures for the aircraft, and a critical review of safety-adequacy of each and every aspect of the helicopter fleet and its operation will be carried out to bring about necessary changes. All permissible steps will be taken to restore safety and confidence of personnel who go offshore,” said Shashi Shanker, chairman and managing director of ONGC.

ONGC has instituted a high-level probe into the helicopter crash, and has announced a support package for bereaved families. “In this hours of grief, I, along with my colleagues on the board as well as all ONGCians, stand by the families of the deceased officers. While praying for peace for the departed souls, I want to assure you that we will take all measures to support the families in the best possible manner,” Shanker said.

