Held in EC graft matter, Sukesh’s custody extended till Oct 12 in another case

A court here on Thursday extended till October 12 the custody of middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in connection with a seven-year-old cheating case. Sukesh was earlier arrested by the Delhi Police for his alleged attempt to bribe an Election Commission official on behalf of sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran.

He was brought here by the Delhi police and produced before the Second Judicial Magistrate court this morning.

The prosecution case was that the accused, along with his father, had allegedly cheated kitchen equipment dealer Rajavelu of Rs 2.43 lakh on the promise of securing tenders from the Karnataka government in 2010.

The magistrate posted the case for October 12. Later, Sukesh was taken to Delhi by train amid tight security.

