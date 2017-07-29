Held for Rs 2250-cr scam, Assam ex-IAS officer sent to 14 days’ judicial custody

Dilip Borthakur, a retired IAS officer who was arrested in connection with a Rs 2,250-crore scandal in the Assam social welfare department, was remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody by a special court here on Saturday. Borthakur, who was absconding for about six months, was arrested late Friday evening from his residence here, following which he was produced before a special court on Saturday. Borthakur, who had retired in the rank of Commissioner and Secretary in the Assam government, was director of the social welfare department for a few years during which the multi-crore scandal related to certain centrally sponsored schemes had taken place.

“Borthakur is the seventh officer of the social welfare department arrested in connection with the scandal that took place in the social welfare. It is a huge scam, amounting to about Rs 2250 crore,” YK Gautam, additional director-general of police who heads the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing in the Assam Police, said.

Borthakur, promoted to the IAS from the state civil service in 1999, was earlier placed under suspension in July 2015 in connection another Rs 25-crore scandal when he was Commissioner and Secretary in the state handloom and textile department. Borthakur incidentally had retired from service in June 2016 while he was still under suspension for that scandal.

The police are looking for yet another former director Kumud Chandra Kalita – who is also a retired IAS officer – who has been named as an accused in the multi-crore social welfare department scandal. Promoted to the IAS in 2004, Kalita has been absconding for about six months now.

The Vigilance & Anti-Corruption wing of Assam Police have so far also interrogated three former ministers in the erstwhile Congress government of Tarun Gogoi in connection with the multi-crore scandal in the social welfare department. They are Ajanta Neog, Akon Bora and Gautam Roy. “We are still investigating into what involvement they had, if any, in the scandal,” ADGP Gautam said.

