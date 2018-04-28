Follow Us:
Saturday, April 28, 2018
Held 'extensive, fruitful' talks with Xi Jinping, says PM Modi on Chinese social media Weibo
Held ‘extensive, fruitful’ talks with Xi Jinping, says PM Modi on Chinese social media Weibo

PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are due to conclude their unprecedented informal summit today, seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Doklam standoff last year.

By: PTI | Wuhan | Published: April 28, 2018 8:19:17 am
PM Modi, India-china, Xi Jinping, Modi-Xi meet, India-china relations, India-China meet, Indian Express news Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping visit an exhibition at Hubei Provincial Museum, in Wuhan, China on Friday. (Source: PTI /PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he held “extensive and fruitful” talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their first round of two-day informal summit here. “I am very pleased to meet with President Xi Jinping in Wuhan. We conducted extensive and fruitful talks and exchanged opinions on strengthening India-China relations and other international issues,” Modi said in a post in the popular Chinese social media Weibo, where he has 1,83,112 followers. Follow LIVE Updates

“Thank you, President Xi Jinping, for the wonderful gesture of personally accompanying me in the Hubei Provincial Museum. The Museum is home to great facets of Chinese history and culture,” he said.

PM Modi and Xi are due to conclude their unprecedented informal summit today, seen as an effort by India and China to rebuild trust and improve ties that were hit by the 73-day-long Doklam standoff last year.

