Heavy spells of rain in next 5 days in Mumbai: India Meteorological Department

According to IMD officials, “The monsoon season will withdraw in mid-September but it can be delayed till the end of that month.” Further, the weather report stated that the country will receive normal rainfall this year. There are no storm warnings or warnings for fishermen as of now. (Express Photo) According to IMD officials, “The monsoon season will withdraw in mid-September but it can be delayed till the end of that month.” Further, the weather report stated that the country will receive normal rainfall this year. There are no storm warnings or warnings for fishermen as of now. (Express Photo)

Mumbaikars may not be able to step out without their rain gear in the next five days as it is expected to bring heavy showers to the city. After a dry spell over the last fortnight, intermittent rainfall is expected in Mumbai and heavy rainfall is expected throughout the Konkan region, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD officials, “Favorable conditions in the Arabian Sea and low pressure have ensured that the state receives good rainfall for the next week.”

IMD officials explained the reasons behind the dry spell in over the last two weeks. They said, “Once a year, the monsoon trough is in the foothills of the Himalayas, providing heavy rainfall to states in Central and Northern India, such as Punjab and Rajasthan. This year the trough was in the foothills in the beginning of the month of August leading to a dry spell in states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat.”

According to IMD officials, “The monsoon season will withdraw in mid-September but it can be delayed till the end of that month.” Further, the weather report stated that the country will receive normal rainfall this

year. There are no storm warnings or warnings for fishermen as of now.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App