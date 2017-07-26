Heavy showers likely in several states in 24 hrs, says IMD

Heavy Rainfall in New Delhi. (Source-EXPRESS Photo) Heavy Rainfall in New Delhi. (Source-EXPRESS Photo)

Several parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive “heavy to very heavy rainfall,” over the next 24 hours, the MET department on Wednesdeay warned. A “depression” lays centered over northwest Jharkhand which is very likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The result of this depression would be very heavy showers at scores of places, it said.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall” at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at some isolated places is likely in areas of Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh, northeast Madhya Pradesh, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said. Heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of southeast Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha during next 24 hours, it cautioned. Squally winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph would prevail over Jharkhand, north Chhattisgarh, northeast Madhya Pradesh and southeast Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours, the IMD added.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall” is very likely to occur at isolated places in east Madhya Pradesh. Isolated heavy rainfall over east Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha in Maharashtra is also likely on July 27, the CWD of the IMD said. The warning comes at a time when several parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan have already been flooded due to heavy rainfall over the past few days.

