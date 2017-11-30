IMD predicts heavy rains in south Tamil Nadu, Kerala over next two days

People seen standing on a street that was flooded following heavy rains in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (AP file photo) People seen standing on a street that was flooded following heavy rains in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (AP file photo)

Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in some isolated areas of Tamil Nadu as well as south Kerala in the next 12-14 hours, the Indian Metereological Department (IMD) predicted. This rainfall is expected owing to a depression in the south-west Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast, said the weather body.

The Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday said the system lay centered at around 500 km south-south east of Kanyakumari and it was likely to move northwestwards in the next two days and under its influence, heavy to very heavy rains were likely in one or two places in South Tamil Nadu such as Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Viruthunagar, reported PTI.

Along with rains, thunderstorms accompanied by squall and lightning are also very likely in both Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“Squally winds speed reaching 45-­55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely along and off South Tamilnadu and South Kerala,” said an IMD bulletin released Wednesday.

Meanwhile, fishermen have also been advised not to venture into sea along and off the coast in both the states. The Met department has also predicted heavy rains in most places of the Lakshadweep Islands from December 1.

