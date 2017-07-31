Heavy rains lash Himachal, trigger landslides

Representational Image/ PTI Representational Image/ PTI

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the state, triggering landslides and blockage of over 150 roads in the interior areas. A person was buried in landslide in Lahaul and Spiti, two women were also injured in Shimla following the damage which was caused when a tree fell over a women hostel at Sanjauli.

A car was buried under the debris and over a dozen houses were damaged in Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts, an official spokesman said. The PWD, irrigation, public health and electricity board have suffered a loss of about Rs 250 crore due to damage caused by the rains, he added.

The vehicular traffic was suspended in Rohru and Chopal area of Shimla. The traffic was also affected in Mandi, Kullu and in Palampur area of Kangra. The rains also hampered construction work on Shimla Kalka four-laning project near Solan. The Public Works Department and National Highway Authority of India had to deploy men and machinery to clear the roads.

Shimla has received 66mm rains this afternoon which flooded the roads and brought normal life to a halt. The lower hills were also lashed by heavy rains and Dehra Gopipur was the wettest place with 159 mm of rains. It was followed by Palampur (128mm), Dharamshala (117mm), Baijnath and Jogindernagar (97mm each.)

The maximum temperature dropped by one to two degrees and Una recorded a high of 29 degrees Celsius followed by Sundernagar and Solan, both of which recorded a temperature of 26 degrees Celsius. The local MeT department has warned of heavy to very heavy rains at some places in lower and mid hills today and tomorrow. It has also predicted wet spells in the region in the coming week.

