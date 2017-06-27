Latest News
  • Heavy rains in Mumbai: Waterlogging in several places, trains running slow

Heavy rains in Mumbai: Waterlogging in several places, trains running slow

Officials have warned of a 4.81 metre high tide Tuesday afternoon (at 2.39 PM) along with heavy showers, which may cause flash floods in low-lying areas in the city. nd Konkan regions of Maharashtra have witnessed heavy showers in the past 24 hours.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 27, 2017 2:39 pm
Mumbai rains, Maharashtra rainfall, rainfall in mumbai, Andheri rains, IMD, Mumbai waterlogging, Suburban railway services also got affected in the morning and trains were running approximately 20 minutes late which led daily office commuters especially on the Harbour and Central line to remain stranded. (Source: PTI photo)
Related News

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas causing waterlogging in several low-lying areas on Tuesday morning. The waterlogging has affected the movement of vehicles resulting in traffic snarls and chaos on the roads as well as in the slow movement of trains in the peak hour.

The incessant showers caused waterlogging in several places including Hindmata area in suburban Dadar, Sion, Matunga and some parts in Andheri. Suburban railway services were also affected in the morning and trains were running approximately 20 minutes late which left office commuters especially on the Harbour and Central lines stranded.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and Konkan regions of Maharashtra have witnessed heavy showers in the past 24 hours as South West monsoon intensified in the state. Officials have warned of a 4.81 metre high tide Tuesday afternoon (at 2.39 PM) along with heavy showers causing flash floods in low-lying areas in the city.

Here is how people of Mumbai are reacting to the rainfall:

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. S
    Shekhar
    Jun 27, 2017 at 2:24 pm
    Residents of Mumbai are paying for their own deeds. They still prefer to eat and throw the leftovers, plastic and other items while traveling which leads to clogging and resulting in blockage of drainage. They can't blame everything on the department when they are the contributing around 75 percent of the trouble themselves. Until and unless the commuters and other travellers stop doing this this is bound to happen. Also the slum dwellers, residents along the tracks also amounts to such clogging. Constructive counselling needs to be done on regular basis.
    Reply
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Jun 27: Latest News