Heavy rains in Mumbai: Waterlogging in several places, trains running slow

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas causing waterlogging in several low-lying areas on Tuesday morning. The waterlogging has affected the movement of vehicles resulting in traffic snarls and chaos on the roads as well as in the slow movement of trains in the peak hour.

The incessant showers caused waterlogging in several places including Hindmata area in suburban Dadar, Sion, Matunga and some parts in Andheri. Suburban railway services were also affected in the morning and trains were running approximately 20 minutes late which left office commuters especially on the Harbour and Central lines stranded.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and Konkan regions of Maharashtra have witnessed heavy showers in the past 24 hours as South West monsoon intensified in the state. Officials have warned of a 4.81 metre high tide Tuesday afternoon (at 2.39 PM) along with heavy showers causing flash floods in low-lying areas in the city.

Here is how people of Mumbai are reacting to the rainfall:

@Dev_Fadnavis should not have let go of #BMC so easily. The city is destroyed at the hint of #rains . How can #MumbaiRains stop a imp city — Sushant Shetty (@shetty_sushant) June 27, 2017

With it raining outside, a cup of hot #tea inside & a #JamesHerriot book in hand it feels like life couldn’t get any better #MumbaiRains — mrunal savkar (@mrunal_savkar) June 27, 2017

How can #MumbaiRains stop this city even in the 21st century. Shame on you #BMC – this is your city too. Don’t destroy it for your greed — Sushant Shetty (@shetty_sushant) June 27, 2017

Angry weather at Marine Drive. The ocean is throwing all the garbage back on the pavement – and why not! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/vTYLzXqBso — Mahima Kaul (@misskaul) June 27, 2017

#MumbaiRains is when you really question why you ever bother paying taxes ! pic.twitter.com/0fTqcTsjc4 — Pearl Shah (@PearlShah) June 27, 2017

Coorg rains is the best I’ve ever experienced. Everything serene and peaceful, exactly contradicting to #MumbaiRains; kind of depressing.:( — Adlee Sharon (@adlee_sharon) June 27, 2017

Miss the time when #MumbaiRains used to excite me coz school would declare leave, now it’s about called off plans & it’s so frustrating ugh! — Adlee Sharon (@adlee_sharon) June 27, 2017

I’ll be at home today, because #HighTide to happen soon. Haha.

Damn you #Mumbairains — ASHwin Fern&es just (@ashshanuferns) June 27, 2017

@hashmumbai #MumbaiRains

Today’s #hightide in Mumbai of 4.97 metres is going to be the highest for the season — Super Sulphur (@Awaazhindki) June 27, 2017

With many intermittent showers to come 24 hours rainfall going to exceed 180mm in some parts of Mumbai. #MumbaiRains — MumbaiWeather (@IndianWeather_) June 27, 2017

#MumbaiRains is a babe… I want it to go away ☹️ — Nidin (@CookieRaider221) June 27, 2017

#MumbaiRains so the sea water is spilling onto Marine drive.

And with it, it's vomiting all the garbage we threw into the sea. — Sanyukta (@kyahaibae) June 27, 2017

