Heavy rains force govt to evacuate 6235 persons in Gujarat; IAF helicopter deployed

Over 6235 persons have been evacuated and an additional 214 persons are saved from floodwaters that wrecked havoc in many parts of Gujarat that were battered by heavy rains on Saturday. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani personally visited the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) at Gandhinagar and took stock of the flood-situation. From the control room, Rupani called up officials of the Surendranagar district, which has been one of the worst affected areas.

An MI-17V5 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was called in to recuse people from three different villages in Limbdi, Sayla and Chotila talukas of the Surendranagar district. However, the NDRF and other rescue teams deployed on ground extricated the stranded villagers before the helicopter arrived, official sources said.

The IAF helicopter successfully rescued a person who was stranded inside a marooned “Dargah” in Limbdi taluka of the same district. Out of the total evacuated, 2620 belong to Morbi district, where Maachu dam overflowed after incessant rain in the region. Another 2,245 persons were evacuated from Pipadiyad, Miyava, Dharadungari, Chotila, Untadi and other villages in neighbouring Surendranagar district in operations that began late night on Friday.

Meanwhile, a number of roads have also been cut off after heavy rains lashed the state.

