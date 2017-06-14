Heavy rains continue to lash Mizoram, Imphal

The monsoon hit the Northeast states after the depression in the Bay of Bengal entered the region on Monday morning causing incessant rains and flash floods at several places in the hilly state, officials said. The monsoon hit the Northeast states after the depression in the Bay of Bengal entered the region on Monday morning causing incessant rains and flash floods at several places in the hilly state, officials said.

Heavy rains have lashed Northeast India from the past three days even as flash floods washed away several houses in the border village of Tlabung in Lungeli district of southern Mizoram bordering Bangladesh on Tuesday. At least 10 people have lost their lives and several others are reported missing as incessant rain continues to inundate parts of Imphal and Mizoram. Nearly 350 houses have submerged in floods till now in Mizoram.

Last night, rainfall triggered landslides killed at least six people in Aizwal, with the district authorities evacuating 60 families to safer places, officials had told The Indian Express.

Manipur: Incessant rain for the last 2-3 days has flooded various parts of Imphal.

Till Tuesday afternoon, Aizwal had recorded an average of about 70 mm rain. The Met department announced on Tuesday that the southwest monsoon, which entered the region on Monday morning, was already spreading vigorously to other states including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

