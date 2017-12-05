Heavy rainfall warning in Odisha

The weatherman said the low pressure is likely to turn into a depression by Wednesday and further intensify into a deep depression during the subsequent 48 hours. (File/Photo) The weatherman said the low pressure is likely to turn into a depression by Wednesday and further intensify into a deep depression during the subsequent 48 hours. (File/Photo)

The meteorological centre on Tuesday warned of heavy rainfall in Odisha from December 7 due to a well marked low pressure over southeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood, prompting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to direct district authorities to take steps to save the crops.

The weatherman said the low pressure is likely to turn into a depression by Wednesday and further intensify into a deep depression during the subsequent 48 hours.

According to the director of the regional met office, Sarat Sahu, the coastal and interior areas are likely to experience rainfall and IMD has already issued advisory regarding possible rain in Odisha between December 7 and 10.

The met office said, rain and thundershower is likely to occur at many places over coastal Odisha and at a few places over interior parts. Heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places over Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Puri, Khurda and Jagatsinghpur districts on December 7 and 8.

On December 9 rainfall is likely to lash most places over the state. Heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places over coastal districts and adjoining districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh, Rayagada and Jajpur, it said.

The next day rainfall is likely at most places with possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places over Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal and Angul districts, the weatherman said.

Chief Minister Naveen took stock of the situation in view of the warning issued by the met office and directed district collectors to remain alert and take steps to save the harvested and standing paddy crops during the rains.

Patnaik during a video conference with the district collectors asked for spreading awareness among farmers about steps required to save the harvested as well as standing paddy crops from the coming cyclonic rain, said Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupad Sethi.

Patnaik said that funds available with the Regulated Market Committees be used for making arrangements for protection of paddy in the mandis.

For paddy crops which are ready, farmers should take steps to harvest and store them in safe places, the SRC said quoting Patnaik.

The chief minister also directed the collectors to complete disbursement of agriculture input subsidy of Rs 718.5 crore to the farmers affected by drought, pest attack and unseasonal rain by December 15, Sethi said.

