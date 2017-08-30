Heavy rainfall to lash Gujarat till this weekend

A waterlogged street in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Javed Raja) A waterlogged street in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Heavy rainfall lashed Gujarat, mostly the southern and Saurashtra districts, on Tuesday. The weather department has issued a forecast of heavy rainfall till September 2 due to a depression over the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the heavy rainfall to “a well-marked low pressure area over south-west Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas along with an upper-air cyclonic circulation, which is likely to concentrate into a depression over Gujarat region and neighbouring areas” by Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Botad and Keshod taluka (Junagadh district) recorded the highest rainfall of 76.2 mm along with Malia (Junagadh), Mahua (Bhavnagar), Maliya Miyana (Morbi) and Kawant (Vadodara) receiving over 50.8 mm of rain till evening. Quant (Chhota Udepur), Mangrol (Junagadh), Vaso (Kheda), Petlad (Anand) and Jetpur Pavi (Chhota Udepur) are among the top ten talukas to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The state has recorded 96.98 per cent average rainfall till August 29 this year.

The IMD said Surat received 108 mm rainfall, while Valsad received 69 mm rain on Monday night. Bhavnagar and Rajkot received 96 mm and 58.9 mm rainfall respectively.

Ahmedabad witnessed a sudden downpour in the evening with an average rainfall of around 25.4 mm. Maninagar recorded highest rainfall on the day with 60 mm followed by Chakudiya, Viratnagar and Odhav in the East zone with over 50 mm rain. According to the state emergency operations centre, 39 reservoirs are completely filled, 31 are 99 per cent full and 17 have 80 to 90 per cent water.

