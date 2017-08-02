Heavy rainfall lash many parts of Haryana and Punjab

Haryana lashed by heavy rains in the morning. (Source: PTI Photo) Haryana lashed by heavy rains in the morning. (Source: PTI Photo)

Many places in Haryana and Punjab were on Wednesday lashed by rains leading to fall in mercury by a few notches. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, was lashed by heavy rains in the morning, MeT Department officials said. Pools of water accumulated around the city’s famous traffic roundabouts as well as on few roads for some time leading to traffic snarls.

The MeT has issued heavy rain alert for isolated places in the two states for Wednesday. Notably, the water level in the Pong Dam on the Beas river has gone up “sharply” in the last few days due to incessant rainfall in the catchment areas of the reservoir,the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) had said on Tuesday .

