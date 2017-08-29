Heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Ahmedabad on high alert for 3 hours

Representational Image Representational Image

AS Gujarat witnessed heavy rainfall across the state on Tuesday though majorly concentrating in the Southern and Saurashtra districts, Ahmedabad has been put on alert for next three hours. Issuing a high alert, Principal Secretary Gujarat revenue department Pankaj Kumar and Ahmedabad city civic chief Mukesh Kumar in separate tweets warned Ahmedabad residents to cooperate and stay indoors as the city expects very high rainfall.

‘AMC Heavy Rainfall Alert in City in next 3 hours. Stay indoor. AMC Monsoon Control 7819-862850. Riverfront level being lowered by 2 feet’ Mukesh Kumar’s tweet warned. With a forecast of a depression likely over the state issued by the weather department, there is a very heavy rainfall warning for the Gujarat till September 2.

The India Meteorological department (IMD) has attributed this heavy rainfall to ‘morning’s well marked low pressure area over South West Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas along with an upper air cyclonic circulation which is likely to concentrate into a depression over Gujarat region and neighbouring areas’ by Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Botad in Botad district and Keshod taluka in Junagadh district recorded the highest of 3 inch rainfall along with Malia, Mahua, Malia Miana and Kawant receiving more than 2 inch rainfall till Tuesday evening. Already, the state has recorded 96.98 per cent average rainfall till August 29.

Ahmedabad too was lashed by a sudden heavy fall during evening. The city’s average rainfall was recorded over an inch while the highest was recorded in Maninagar that received nearly 60 mm followed by Chakudiya, Viratnagar and Odhav in the East zone over 50 mm.

As per the information shared by the state emergency operations centre, as many as 39 reservoirs are completely filled, another 31 filled till 99 per cent and 17 has water from 80 to 90 percent.

Ten Talukas with highest rainfall till Tuesday evening Botad (Botad district), Keshod (Junagadh), Kawant (Malia (Junagadh), Mahua (Bhavnagar), Malia-Miana (Morbi), Quant (Chhota Udepur), Mangrol (Junagadh), Vaso (Kheda) Petlad (Anand) and Jetpur Pavi (Chhota Udepur)

Rainfall in Gujarat (in per cent) as on August 29,2017, average 96.98 per cent. North-135.48 South-83.39 Kutch-93.16 East Central-78.22 Saurashtra-95.38.

IMD Warning till September 2

August 30- Heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Gujarat- Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch and in Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli. Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in districts of Narmada, Vadodara, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Dangs, Tapi, Saurashtra, Kutch including Rajkot, Porbandar, Amreli, Junagadh, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch, Jamnagar, Morbi, Surendranagar, Gir Somnath, Botad, Bhavnagar and Diu.

August 31- Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in districts of Valsad, Navsari, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch and Morbi.

September 1 and 2- Heavy rain very likely in Kutch district.

