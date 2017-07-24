Heavy rainfall continues to lash Gujarat, 10 NDRF rescue teams pre-positioned

Ten rescue teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pre-positioned at various flood prone areas in the state. Ten rescue teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pre-positioned at various flood prone areas in the state.

A flood-like situation is prevalent in several parts of Gujarat as heavy rains lashes the state since Friday night. Ten rescue teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pre-positioned at various flood prone areas in the state. So far, the Gujarat relief department confirmed 61 rain-related deaths in the state. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani undertook an aerial survey of the flood affected areas in Chotila and Maliya on Sunday. Rupani held a meeting with officials and asked the administration to help people as heavy rains are expected till July 29. “NDRF, IAF and state rescue teams have so far rescued 214 people, stranded at different places,” Rupani said.

According to a PTI report, officials on Sunday said that over 7,000 people have been shifted to safer places over the last two days.

“During the last two days, around 7,000 people in Morbi, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Banaskantha and Ahmedabad districts were shifted to safe places. Rescue operations have been initiated in Kalol of Gandhiangar and Deodar of Banskantha as both the places received eight inches of rain during last 24 hours,” state Director of Relief, A J Shah said.

Shah also said that the rescue operation by the NDRF was undergoing in Surendranagar, Morbi, Amreli, Rajkot, Kutch, Banaskantha, Mehsana, Valsad and Surat districts.

Rail and road traffic was also disrupted due to water-logging in Maliya Miyana town of Morbi district.”Two hundred people were rescued from different parts of the district by NDRF, IAF and fire brigade teams,” Morbi District Collector IK Patel said.

