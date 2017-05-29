Heavy rainfall alert sounded in Uttarakhand

The district administrations on the route of the annual Chaar Dhaam Yatra have also been alerted. The district administrations on the route of the annual Chaar Dhaam Yatra have also been alerted.

Heavy rainfall alert in Uttarakhand has been announced by the weather department. The intensity of showers is likely to increase in Uttarkashi, Bagheshwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh and Chamoli districts.

The state recorded a temperature of 19 degrees Celsius on Monday. The precipitation and humidity have been recorded at 90 per cent and 93 per cent, respectively. Also, the wind will flow at a speed of 6 km per hour. Thunderstorms are also expected.

The district administrations on the route of the annual Chaar Dhaam Yatra have also been alerted. Earlier, vehicular movement have been stopped due to landslides on Badrinath highway. According to IANS report, Piyush Rautela, a senior official of the State Disaster Management department said the district magistrates have been alerted of the impending rains and change in weather and all precautions have been set rolling.

