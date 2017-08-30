Heavy rain to continue across Gujarat: Met Dept

A waterlogged road in Ahmedabad. Javed Raja A waterlogged road in Ahmedabad. Javed Raja

Heavy rainfall lashed Gujarat, mostly the southern and Saurashtra districts, on Tuesday. The weather department has issued a forecast of heavy rainfall till September 2. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed the heavy rainfall to “a well-marked low pressure area over south-west Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas along with an upper-air cyclonic circulation, which is likely to concentrate into a depression over Gujarat region and neighbouring areas” by Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Botad and Keshod taluka in Junagadh recorded the highest rainfall of 76.2 mm with Malia (Junagadh), Mahua (Bhavnagar), Maliya Miyana (Morbi) and Kawant (Vadodara) receiving over 50.8 mm of rain till the evening. Quant (Chhota Udepur), Mangrol (Junagadh), Vaso (Kheda), Petlad (Anand) and Jetpur Pavi (Chhota Udepur) are among the talukas to have received the maximum rainfall on Tuesday. The state has recorded 96.98 per cent average rainfall till August 29 this year.

Ahmedabad saw a sudden downpour in the evening with an average rainfall of around 25.4 mm. Maninagar recorded the highest rainfall at 60 mm followed by Chakudiya, Viratnagar and Odhav in the East zone with over 50 mm rain. According to the state emergency operations centre, 39 reservoirs are completely filled, 31 are 99 per cent full and 17 have 80 to 90 per cent water.

