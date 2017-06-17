Heavy rain, thunderstorms likely to continue till June 20 in Pune: Weather experts

Waterlogging near Bundgarden police station after heavy rain lashed the city on Friday evening. Arul Horizon Waterlogging near Bundgarden police station after heavy rain lashed the city on Friday evening. Arul Horizon

The city yet again witnessed a heavy downpour triggered by convective activities even as monsoon reached parts of Pune on June 12. Thunderstorms are likely to continue till June 20, informed weather experts. The city recorded 28.6 mm till 8.30 pm on the day. Officials at India Meteorology Department (IMD), Pune, have observed a marginal slowdown in the progress of the Southwest monsoon. However, it reached some parts of Vidarbha on Friday, having covered Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions.

“The monsoon is expected to make further advance by the middle of next week, that is around June 20. It may also improve its cover from the eastern regions by then,” said Sunitha Devi, senior official at the climate monitoring and analysis group.

According to D S Pai, head of long range forecasting division, most rainfall reported over the central India and Maharashtra regions are due to triggering of convective activities more than that caused by an active monsoon.

“High humidity levels, coupled with above-normal day temperatures, are acting conducive for convective rainfall,” said Pai.

In the last four days since its onset, Pune district has received 26 per cent excess rainfall. Barring Kolhapur (45%) and Satara (28%), other districts where monsoon has reached are either in the normal or in the excess rainfall category.

