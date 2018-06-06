Heavy rain next week in south, coastal areas of Saurashtra: IMD

The monsoon is expected to set in south Gujarat and Saurashtra from June 11. Express archive photo by Kevin D’Souza The monsoon is expected to set in south Gujarat and Saurashtra from June 11. Express archive photo by Kevin D’Souza

The Met Department has predicted heavy rainfall in sourthern and coastal areas of Saurashtra, likely for June 13, three days after the onset of monsoon in Gujarat. “There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in southern and Saurashtra areas on June 13. Surat, along with coastal areas of Saurashtra, will be affected,” Regional IMD Director Jayanta Sarkar told the state weather watch group that met for the first time ahead of the onset of monsoon in Gujarat.

“From June 10, the cyclonic circulation will impact Gujarat and will bring rainfall. After witnessing rainfall in south Gujarat on June 11, Saurashtra districts of Amreli, Bhavnagar and Porbandar will receive rainfall. From June 12, monsoon will be more active… there are chances of light rainfall in north Gujarat,” Sarkar added. The monsoon is expected to set in south Gujarat and Saurashtra from June 11.

“Normally, the monsoon arrives in the third week of June, but this year, an early arrival is predicted. Also, with 99 per cent rainfall, there are chances of a good monsoon this year,” Sarkar said. The Met Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall for south Gujarat and Saurashtra from Wednesday till June 10.

