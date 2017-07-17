Heavy rain in Gujarat claims two more lives, toll reaches 11

A flooded area in Abdasa taluka of Kutch. (Source: Express photo by Rajendra Thakcer) A flooded area in Abdasa taluka of Kutch. (Source: Express photo by Rajendra Thakcer)

With two more deaths on Sunday, the toll in rain-related incidents across Gujarat over the last three days has reached 11. Over the past few days, Morbi, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Jamnagar and Kutch districts have witnessed heavy to very heavy rain, leaving thousands stranded in flooded areas.

The Air Force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have, so far, rescued 405 people from the flooded areas. Also, 2,004 people from low-lying areas have been relocated to safer places.

While rainfall was not intense on Sunday, the meteorological department warned of “heavy rainfall” in parts of the state on Monday.

The rescue operations and supply work were going on in full force, said Revenue Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama in a release. Also, a survey has been ordered in areas that witnessed loss due to heavy rain.

The worst-affected district has been Surendranagar where four people were killed in rain-related incidents. On Sunday, the district reported two drownings from Bhogawo village near Ratanpur.

Surendranagar district collector Udit Agrawal said floodwaters have receded by and large from Surendranagar, Wadhwan, Chotila and Limid talukas — the worst affected areas of the district. “Water has subsided. There was a little overflow at Dholidhaja dam and therefore, flow in the Bhogavo river downstream has reduced. Rescue operations are over. There has been four deaths in the district over the last two days,” Agrawal told The Indian Express.

He said as many as 17 teams comprising 30 officers and equipped with heavy machines have been assigned each ward in Surendranagar district to drain the water.

Extremely heavy rain too led to disruption of power supply to 111 villages of the districts. “But, power supply has been restored to 108 villages by Sunday evening. As many as 18 villages were cut-off as approach roads wree washed away… The road connectivity too has been restored,” he said.

Meanwhile, as many as 12 people were injured in a landslide at Khuniya Mahadev temple waterfall near Pavagadh in Panchmhal district on Sunday evening. They were rushed to a a hospital in Halol where their condition is stated to be stable.

Sub-Inspector H B Chauhan said: “It happened around 5.30 pm when around 50 visitors were at the waterfall… Due to rain over the last few days, there was a sudden landslide near the waterfall.”

In its warning for Monday, the India Meteorological Department predicted “heavy rain likely at isolated places over Gujarat region, Saurashtra, Kutch and Diu”. Light to moderate rainfall is expected across the state till Friday.

As per the information received from the state emergency operation centre, moderate rainfall was witnessed in most areas in the state on Sunday.

