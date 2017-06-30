Heavy rain continue in Saurashtra, man swept away in Jamnagar

Entire Jannagar district experienced rather heavy rain while Rajkot city also got 100 more rain after 71 mm recorded on Thursday. (Express File Photo) Entire Jannagar district experienced rather heavy rain while Rajkot city also got 100 more rain after 71 mm recorded on Thursday. (Express File Photo)

An elderly man drowned after he was swept in a swelling rivulet in Jamnagar while two others were injured after part of their home collapsed in neighbouring Devbhoomi Dwarka district as moderate to heavy rain continued in entire Saurashtra and Kutch regions for the second day on Friday.

Sura Gujariya (60), a cattle-herder was reported dead after he was trapped in a rivulet in his village of Jivapar near Jamnagar city in Jamnagar district, flood control room of Jamnagar said. Authorities said that Gujariya was stuck in the mud of the rivulet and then drowned in the swelling water at 5:45 pm. However, his body was later fished out. Jamnagar taluka experienced 21 millimetres (mm) rain on Friday after 29 mm rain was recorded the previous day.

In another rain-related incident, Arjan Parmar (70) and his son Dayha (46) were injured after part of their home in Haripur village of Kalyanpur taluka in Devbhoomi Dwarka collapsed following incessant rain on Thursday and Friday. The taluka had recorded 66 mm rain on Thursday and 83 mm more precipitation was registered on Friday.

All the 12 districts of Saurashtra and Kutch regions recorded rain on Friday. Dhrol taluka in Jamnagar recorded around four inch (97 mm) of rain during the day. Kodinar (90) of Gir Somnath, Kalyanpur and Maliya (80) taluka of Morbi were the other talukas which received heavy rain during the day.

Meanwhile, a day after it was pounded by very heavy rain on Thursday, Kutch got moderate rain on Friday also. Rapar taluka of the arid district had recorded more than seven inch (182) mm rain on Thursday while Mundra was lashed by 88 mm rain. Mandavi (55), Anjar (54) and Abdasa (43) too had received good rainfall. On Friday, Gandhidham and Mandavi recorded 21 mm each while Rapar was wet for one more day as it experienced 10 mm more rain.

