Heavy rain alert for hill districts of Uttarakhand

The Meteorological department today issued a heavy rain alert for the hill districts of Uttarakhand over the next 48 hours starting late tonight. Heavy rain is likely to lash isolated places especially in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Bageshwar districts during the next 48 hours starting late tonight, the MeT department said.

Hailstorm and squalls are also likely to occur at a few places during the period which may see light to moderate rains at most places, it said.

