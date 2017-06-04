Heavy pre-monsoon showers lash Nashik, 3 killed in lightning

Three persons were killed and one injured in separate incidents of lightning strike amid heavy rains and thunderstorm in the district. Eight houses were damaged and nearly 12 cattle also died in different talukas of Nashik after heavy rains occurred yesterday, a source at the collector’s office here said.

Nashik city and the talukas of Malegaon, Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Nandgaon and Niphad in the district experienced heavy pre-monsoon showers, leading to water-logging and disruption of power supply at various places.

Samadhan Sumrao (30) and Sunanda Gaikwad (32), from different villages in Malegaon, and Vithal Ughade (25), from Igatpuri, were killed after lightning struck them.

A woman also sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to Malegaon civil hospital, the source said. Rains caused flooding of roads and farms at various places. Eight houses were damaged in Malegaon due to the heavy downpour, the source said.

In Nashik city, a mobile tower, installed atop a building in Govind Nagar locality, collapsed due to gusty winds and rain. No one was injured in the incident, though some damage to the building was reported, police said.

Besides, a tree got uprooted on ITI-CIDCO road in the city, they said. Due to heavy rains, power supply was disrupted for several hours in the city and adjoining places but was restored late last night, the source said.

Nashik city received 30 mm rain, Igatpuri- 30mm, Dindori- 22 mm, Trimbakeshwar- 42 mm, Malegaon- 45 mm, Nandgaon- 36 mm, Yeola- 12 mm and Sinnar 10 mm, as per official data.

