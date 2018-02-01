Heavy Pakistan shelling along LoC in Rajouri, 71 schools closed

In January 2018, 14 people, including 8 civilians and 6 jawans, were killed and over 65 others were injured in Pakistan shelling along the LoC. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi In January 2018, 14 people, including 8 civilians and 6 jawans, were killed and over 65 others were injured in Pakistan shelling along the LoC. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi

Pakistani troops on Thursday resorted to heavy mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civilian areas as well as Army posts in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, forcing the authorities to close 71 schools. “Heavy shelling was resorted to by Pakistan troops in Nowshera and Lam sectors of Rajouri district since this morning,” Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said. He added that shelling was reported in Kampla, Pukhari, Lam, Anwas Bhandar and Rattal Basali areas.

On Wednesday also Pakistan troops had resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in Mankote, Krishnaghati and Nowshera sectors, officials said adding that the Indian troops gave a befitting reply. In January 2018, 14 people, including 8 civilians and 6 jawans, were killed and over 65 others were injured in Pakistan shelling along the LoC and International Border (IB).

