Heatwave intensifies in Odisha, mercury in Titlagarh crosses 47 degrees Celsius

Titlagarh was closely followed by Balangir, which recorded a maximum temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius. (Representational image) Titlagarh was closely followed by Balangir, which recorded a maximum temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius. (Representational image)

Blistering heat swept across Odisha on Monday with Titlagarh in western region of the state becoming the hottest place recording 47 degrees Celsius, highest in the state so far this summer. The entire state virtually turned into a boiling pot as the mercury breached the 43 degrees mark in at least nine places and 40 degrees mark in 14 places, the MeT office said.

Titlagarh was closely followed by Balangir, which recorded a maximum temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius, while the mercury stood at 45.2 degrees Celsius at Bhawanipatna, 44.9 degrees Celsius at both Malkangiri and Sonepur, 44.1 degrees Celsius at Angul and 43.9 degrees Celsius at Saambalpur, it said.

The maximum temperature stood at 43.8 degrees Celsius at Hirakud, while it was 43.6 degrees Celsius at Jharsuguda, 42.2 degrees Celsius at Phulbani, 41.1 degrees Celsius at Talcher,40.1 degrees Celsius at Chandbali and 40 degrees Celsius at Sundargarh, the MeT office said. In the capital city of Bhubaneswar, the maximum temperature stood at 39.5 degrees Celsius, while Cuttack city recorded 39 degrees Celsius.

Eight heat-related deaths have been reported in the state so far this summer – three from Angul district, two each from Sambalpur and Bargarh and one in Balangir district, the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now