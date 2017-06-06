Heatwave continues in most parts of Haryana and Punjab

Latest News
Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 41.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees more than the normal. In Haryana, Hisar registered a high of 42.6 degrees Celsius.

The residents of Ludhiana too experienced a hot day.

Heat wave conditions continued to prevail in most parts of Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday. Patiala in Punjab was the hottest place in the two states recording a high of 43 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, the MeT Department said.

The residents of Ludhiana too experienced a hot day with the maximum being 42.4 degrees Celsius, up three degrees against the normal. Amritsar’s maximum temperature settled at 41.2 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

Karnal and Narnaul recorded an identical maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius each. According to the MeT forecast, rain or thunder showers are likely at isolated places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

