Heat wave to continue in Madhya Pradesh for 2-3 days: IMD

Photo for representational purposes. Photo for representational purposes.

The heat wave conditions will continue in most parts of Madhya Pradesh for at least two to three days due to the hot air coming from Rajasthan, the Met Department said on Thursday. “The hot and dry air coming from Rajasthan has resulted in heat wave conditions in Madhya Pradesh. This situation may continue to prevail for at least another two or three days. Dust storms are also likely in some areas,” India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhopal Centre’s meteorologist Dr G D Mishra told PTI.

“Severe heat wave” was likely in several districts including Gwalior, Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Ratlam, Khandwa, Khargone and Damoh for the next two or three days, Dr Mishra said.

At least six districts saw maximum temperatures of around 43 degrees Celsius yesterday.

“Yesterday, the highest temperature in the state was recorded at around 43 degrees Celsius at several places including Khargone, Khajuraho, Ratlam, Naugaon, Damoh and Hoshangabad, while the lowest temperature of 17 degrees Celsius was recorded in Rewa and Betul districts,” Dr Mishra said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now