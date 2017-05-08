Heat wave sweeps Punjab, Haryana; Narnaul sizzles at 45.5 degrees Celsius

The MeT department said the heat wave conditions will prevail in next 24 hours at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana. (Representational Image) The MeT department said the heat wave conditions will prevail in next 24 hours at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana. (Representational Image)

Punjab and Haryana continued to reel under heat wave conditions today with Narnaul being the hottest place at 45.5 degrees Celsius, even as the authorities issued a health advisory for people to prevent themselves from the sweltering weather.

The maximum temperatures in most parts of the states remained above the 40 degree Celsius mark.

Hisar in Haryana braved hot weather conditions at 45.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, while Ambala and Karnal recorded their respective maximum at 41.8 degrees and 42 degrees Celsius respectively, MeT said.

In Punjab, Amritsar’s maximum was 42.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded a high of 43.1 degrees and 43 degrees Celsius respectively.

Union Territory Chandigarh recorded a maximum at 41.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

The MeT department said the heat wave conditions will prevail in next 24 hours at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana.

Meanwhile, Haryana’s Health Department issued an advisory for prevention of heat stroke, besides directing all civil surgeons to inspect emergency wards and ensure availability of necessary provisions for treating heat stroke cases.

“Emergency wards should have round-the-clock electricity supply and fans, coolers and air-conditioners should be functional,” said an official spokesman of the department.

As per the advisory, people should drink sufficient water. They should wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose and porous cotton clothes.

It also stresses on the usage of protective goggles, umbrellas, hats, shoes and chappals while stepping out in the sun.

“People should drink ORS and homemade drinks such as ‘lassi’, lemon water and buttermilk, which help in re-hydration,” the advisory said.

The people have also been advised to avoid high-protein and stale food, alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body, it added.

