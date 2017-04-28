Heat wave sweeps across Odisha, Angul sizzles at 44.7 degrees Celsius

The number of deaths due to sun-stroke stood at three with the casualties being reported from Bargarh, Angul and Balangir districts. (Representational Image) The number of deaths due to sun-stroke stood at three with the casualties being reported from Bargarh, Angul and Balangir districts. (Representational Image)

Blistering heat swept across Odisha today throwing life out of gear with Angul becoming the hottest place at 44.7 degrees Celsius.

The number of deaths due to sun-stroke stood at three. The casualties have been reported from Bargarh, Angul and Balangir districts, the office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said.

The state virtually turned to a boiling pot as the mercury breached the 43 degree mark at nine towns and 40 degree mark in at least 16 places, with the MeT office forecasting intensified heat wave.

Titlagarh recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 deg C, while it was 44.1 deg C at Hirakud, 43.6 deg C at Sambalpur, 43.5 deg C at Balangir and Bhawanipatna, 43.2 deg C at Talcher and 43 deg C at Jharsuguda and Malkangiri, the MeT office said.

Sundargarh recorded 42 deg C, while the mercury stood at 41.9 deg C at Dhenkanal, 41.7 deg C at Keonjhar, 41.4 deg C at Sonepur, 41 deg C at Phulbani and Baripada, 40.1 deg C at Chandbali, it said.

The maximum temperature in state capital Bhubaneswar increased to 39.2 deg C from 37.8 recorded yesterday, while the mercury stood at 39 deg C in Cuttack city, the Met department said.

Normal life was thrown out of gear in most parts of the state, particularly in western Odisha, due to scorching heat with roads wearing a deserted look during the day as people chose to keep indoors.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now