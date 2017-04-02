Heat wave subsides in Maharashtra: IMD

Photo for representational purposes. Photo for representational purposes.

The heat wave in Maharashtra has subsided, with many places in the state today recording a “negligible” rise in temperature, bringing relief to people experiencing a scorching mercury for last few days.

“As predicted, the heat wave in Maharashtra has subsided with most of the regions reporting a minor rise in the day and night temperature,” the Meteorological department stated in a release today.

Though Chandrapur in east Maharashtra remained hottest at 43.8 degree Celsius today, temperature in many parts rose between 1-2 degree Celsius, which is negligible, it said.

A 35.8 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Nashik in North Maharashtra today, which was 1.3 degree Celsius below the normal.

The minimum temperature in Aurangabad, located in Marathwada region, rose by 5 degree Celsius, which is the highest such increase in the state.

Aurangabad recorded minimum temperature at 25.4 degree Celsius and maximum at 39.2 degree Celsius today, a “departure” (change) of 1.6 degree Celsius, it stated.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) Director for Mumbai, V K Rajeev yesterday told PTI that the overall drop in minimum temperature is the main reason behind the relief.

The IMD had said that the change in the direction of northerly winds avoided further escalation of temperature. It had predicted that the temperature is expected to subside, as warm winds not coming towards Maharashtra.

