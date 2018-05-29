Heat wave prevails over UP, Orai hottest at 47 degree Celsius

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Rain and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds or squall, with wind speed reaching 50-70 kmph were very likely at isolated places in the state over the next couple of days, Met officials said.

By: PTI | Lucknow | Updated: May 29, 2018 4:54:55 pm
Dust and thunderstorms accompanied by rains occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh but the weather remained dry over western parts of the state today, the weather office said. Day temperature was above normal in Allahabad, Moradabad, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Kanpur divisions, with Orai recording the highest maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, nine persons were killed and six others injured in incidents of thunderstorm and lightning in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, a senior government official said on May 29.

As many as five persons were killed and four others injured as lightning struck some parts of Unnao district last night, Principal Secretary, Information, Avinish Awasthi said.

There were also reports of two persons each being killed in a thunderstorm in Kanpur and Rae Bareli, he said.

