Heat wave likely in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra over next two days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a heat wave alert over Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, central Maharashtra and Vidarbha over the next two days. Dust storm along with thunderstorm is also likely over west Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, it said.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Pudducherry and Kerala.

“Heavy rains are likely at isolated places over West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura,” the IMD said in its forecast for tomorrow.

A cyclonic circulation currently lays over southeast Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood. There is also a cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal. A similar weather pattern is likely on April 30, the IMD said.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail are very likely at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal, isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand on April 30.

“Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Assam, Mgehlaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura,” the IMD said.

