Heat wave continues in Vidarbha

THE entire Vidarbha region is experiencing unprecedented heat wave that has not been a common phenomenon in the month of March, at least for the past 10 years.

“Resulted by the hot winds blowing from the anti-cyclonic circulations generated in Rajasthan, the heat wave has seen the normal temperatures go up by over 4.5 degree Celsius for five days,” said the regional director of India Meteorological Department here, Avinash Tathe.

In the last five days, at least four cities, Yavatmal, Wardha, Gondia and Buldana have recorded their highest temperatures in history for the month of March. Temperatures have remained over 40 degree Celsius in most of the districts with Akola registering 44 degree Celsius on Thursday.

Nagpur records 43.3 degrees Celsius.

The city’s highest March temperature of 45 degrees was recorded on March 28, 1892.

Yavatmal with 42.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday broke its earlier March record of 41.8 registered in 1979. Wardha experienced its record 43.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Till now, the highest recorded temperature in Wardha was 42.8 in 1972. Gondia broke its 1953 record of 41.7 degrees Celsius by registering 42.2 degree Celsius on Wednesday and Buldana with 41on Wednesday surpassed its last year’s record of 40.3 degrees Celsius.

“The heat wave is set to continue at least for the next two days. On Sunday, a few places in the region are likely to get rains due to the interaction between the hot winds coming from the North and the anti-cyclonic circulation generated in the Bay of Bengal, reaching the region through south India. After that the temperatures are likely to come down. But it will remain above 40. However, it will not be a heat wave condition since the temperatures would not deviate from normal,” Tathe said.

On Thursday, other districts in Vidarbha recorded around 40 degrees Celsius.

While Buldana was at 40, Chandrapur recorded 43.2 and Gondia was at 40.6 degrees Celsius.

In Wardha, the mercury touched 43.6, Washim recorded 39.3 and Yavatmal was at 42.5 degrees Celsius.

