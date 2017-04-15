Heat wave continues in Madhya Pradesh

Photo for representational purposes. Photo for representational purposes.

Heat wave prevailed in some parts of Gwalior and Hoshangabad divisions and Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh today, the Met department said.

The highest maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Hoshangabad district. The hill station of Pachmarhi is located in the same district.

“Hot weather is likely to bother the people of Madhya Pradesh for at least three more days,” said Dr Anupam Kashyapi, director of Bhopal centre of India Meteorological Department.

Heat wave conditions might prevail in some parts of Chambal, Gwalior, Ujjain and Hoshangabad divisions and parts of Rewa, Damoh, Chhattarpur, Sagar, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Dhar and Mandla districts in the next 24 hours, he said.

Further, the weather is likely to be warmer tonight in some places in Shajapur and Shivpuri districts.

The maximum temperature in some prominent cities and towns today was as follows: Bhopal (42), Indore (41.5), Gwalior (44.3), Jabalpur (42.9) and Khajuraho (44)

