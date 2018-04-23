Heat wave conditions continue in Maharashtra

A woman quenches her thirst in Mumbai on Sunday. Santosh Parab A woman quenches her thirst in Mumbai on Sunday. Santosh Parab

The heat wave conditions experienced over Vidarbha and some parts of Marathwada this year seem to be lasting longer than usual. For yet another day, the maximum temperatures in some areas hovered around 45 degrees on Sunday. At 44.3 degrees, Chandrapur and Bramhapuri in this region remained the hottest cities in the country on the day. Heatwave conditions have been prevailing over Vidarbha since April 18 and is expected to continue till April 24.

Exceptionally, some pockets of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan too experienced some hot weather conditions prevailing during the weekend. Adding to the soaring temperatures was the shooting up of humidity levels, adding to the discomfort factor. Pune recorded 38.5 degrees on the day. Temperatures had seen a marginal dip last week after light rains were reported over parts of Pune. “There are clear sky conditions likely to prevail and this will make maximum temperatures remain around 40 degrees over the city during this week,” said an official from India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Heatwaves are common over Vidarbha in the third week of April when temperatures hover between 42 and 45 degrees. “Though Vidarbha usually experiences heatwaves during summer months, what we notice this year is of a prolonging trend. Though the temperatures are within normal, a cycle of heatwave generally lasts for not more than one or two days at a stretch, which is not the case this year,” A D Tathe, director, Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur, told The Indian Express.

This summer, Vidarbha experienced a rather cooler start of April, thanks to light rains, which is otherwise reported during second fortnight of April.

On the days ahead, the director said, “The temperatures for this region is expected to fluctuate around 40 degrees range.”

The effect of the heatwave was also felt in neighbouring Marathwada, as Sunday remained a sweltering day for Parbhani and Latur, where day temperatures recorded was close to 42.4 degrees.

However, by the middle of the week, there may be some respite expected as Met officials are expecting cloudy skies and thundershower activities. “The skies are expected to be cloudy by afternoon and some areas may experience thundershowers. This will bring down the temperatures,” said Tathe.

