Follow Us:
Monday, April 23, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Heat conditions intensify in parts of Rajasthan

Heat conditions intensify in parts of Rajasthan

Jodhpur, Dabok, Ajmer and Jaipur also recorded day temperatures of 38.8, 37.5, 37.4 and 36.9 degrees Celsius respectively. The day temperature would increase in the state during the next 24 hours.

By: PTI | Jaipur | Published: April 23, 2018 7:45:53 pm
Heat conditions intensify in Rajasthan Rajasthan’s Kota registered a maximum of 39.2 degrees Celsius while Bikaner and Churu registered 39 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras)
Top News

Heat conditions intensified in parts of Rajasthan where Phalodi in Jodhpur recorded maximum of 41 degrees Celsius, followed by Barmer which recorded 40.3 degrees Celsius. Kota registered a maximum of 39.2 degrees Celsius while Bikaner and Churu registered 39 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department. Jodhpur, Dabok, Ajmer and Jaipur also recorded day temperatures of 38.8, 37.5, 37.4 and 36.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

The day temperature would increase in the state during the next 24 hours.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now