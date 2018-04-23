Heat conditions intensify in parts of Rajasthan

Rajasthan’s Kota registered a maximum of 39.2 degrees Celsius while Bikaner and Churu registered 39 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Rajasthan’s Kota registered a maximum of 39.2 degrees Celsius while Bikaner and Churu registered 39 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Heat conditions intensified in parts of Rajasthan where Phalodi in Jodhpur recorded maximum of 41 degrees Celsius, followed by Barmer which recorded 40.3 degrees Celsius. Kota registered a maximum of 39.2 degrees Celsius while Bikaner and Churu registered 39 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department. Jodhpur, Dabok, Ajmer and Jaipur also recorded day temperatures of 38.8, 37.5, 37.4 and 36.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

The day temperature would increase in the state during the next 24 hours.

