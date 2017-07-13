Hindu youth’s heart transplanted to Muslim man in Ahmedabad

The kidneys and Liver were donated to different persons through the IKDRC of Ahmedabad, while his eyes were donated to NCH. (Representational) The kidneys and Liver were donated to different persons through the IKDRC of Ahmedabad, while his eyes were donated to NCH. (Representational)

A heart of brain dead Hindu youth of Navsri district, was transplanted on a Muslim man in a private hospital Ahmedabad. While his kidney, Liver, Pancreas were donated to different persons in Ahmedabad.

As per details, 21 year old Amit Halpati, a resident of Gandevi taluka in Navsari district, whose parents are farm labourers, was on his way to neighbouring Billimora town on his bike with his friend Vikram, on July 8 at 8 pm. On the way, vikram was driving the bike and suddenly a stray dog came on the road and both of them fell down and Amit suffered severe head injuries. Vikram had minor injuries. Amit was shifted to government hospital in Kharel and was later shifted to Surat at New civil hospital (NCH) for further treatment.

The doctors of NCH carried out various tests found a blood clot in his brain which was later removed. On July, 12 Neurophysician Dr. Paresh Janjmera and Neurosurgeon Dr. Mehul Modi, had declared him brain dead. Amit’s family members, his mother Ukiben Raman halpati (50), his brother Ajay (30), and his sister Daxa halpati (23), present in hospital in Surat, were shocked to hear the news.

A team of counsellors from Donate life, an NGO working for organ donation reached NCH, after getting information about the brain dead patient from NCH ICU ward resident Dr. Nilesh Kachhadia. The team explained to the family members of Amit Halpati to donate his organs. After taking consent from the family members, Amit who was in NCH hospital was taken into operation theatre at 3.45 am on Thursday where his heart, Kidneys, Pancreas, and Liver were removed.

Through green corridor, the heart was taken to Surat airport and by a chartered plane it reached Ahmedabad at CIMS hospital, where the heart was successfully transplanted to a patient name Sohel Vohra (36), a resident of Anand taluka in Kheda district in central Gujarat, on Thursday morning. Few hours later, when Sohel regained consciousness, the doctors checked his heart beats and found it to be normal.

The kidneys and Liver were donated to different persons through Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) of Ahmedabad, while his eyes were donated to NCH.

One kidney and pancreas, was transplanted to Ritika Bhatt (42), while another kidney was transplanted to one Hitesh Goyal (49), in Ahmedabad. The lever was transplanted to Bhautiak Patel (36), a resident of Surat. The transplantation of organs was done by the team of IKDRC Dr. Pranjal Modi, Dr. Jamal Rizvi of IKDRC.

Talking to the Indian Express Donate life president Nilesh Mandlewala said, “After the consent of the family members of deceased, we took donation of the body organs from the body of brain dead Amit Halpati. We contacted CIMS hospital in Ahmedabad and they told us that they had a pending patient named Sohel Vohra who is resident of Anand. Sohel’s heart was pumping 15 percent to 20 percent. He was in the waiting list since November 2016.”

Amit’s mother Ukiben Halpai said, “We are poor and work in the fields to earn our daily bread, while Amit was driver. As we are poor, we have nothing to donate to other people. When the counsellor team approached us and told that through organs donation 4 to 5 people will be given new life, we agreed on their proposal. We have got the names and address of the persons to whom my son’s organs were donated and in coming days, we will definitely go and meet them.”

