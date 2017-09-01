Hearing on child marriage in Sc: ‘We will be creating new offence, can we do what Parliament did not’

File photo of Supreme Court. File photo of Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court on Thursday wondered whether it would be creating a new offence if it were to read down provisions in Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which exempt sexual relations between partners in marriages where the girl is below 18 years.

“…We will be creating a new offence. What the Parliament did not want to do, can we do that?” said a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta while hearing a petition regarding exception to Section 375 (rape) of the IPC. The petitioner’s contention was that the legal age for giving consent to physical relations was 18 years, hence sex with a girl in the case of child marriage (where the girl is between 15 and 18 years) — even with her consent — will amount to rape.

Appearing for the NGO Independent Thought, counsel Gaurav Agarwal told the court that though it would create a new offence, it would help harmonise the definition of rape in the IPC with that in other laws like POCSO.

Agarwal also raised the question of arbitrariness as laid down by a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court in the triple talaq matter.

“It’s arbitrary because all other laws except Section 375 treat girls below 18 years as a child,” he contended.

To this, Justice Deepak Gupta said, “For that we will have to first examine whether Article 15 of the Constitution (which empowers the state to make laws for women and children) is arbitrary. If you say she was not capable of giving consent (because she falls in the definition of child) then also there are problems because after the amendment to the Juvenile Justice Act, the definition of child for heinous offences has been fixed as 16 years.”

He added, “Social concerns also have to be kept in mind. There are several instances of child marriage. There will be cases where the trial drags on for 5-6 years even as the couples are living happily… What happens to the children born out of such marriages if we make it (intercourse between partners) punishable?”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App