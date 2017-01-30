Hearing in RSS defamation case against Rahul Gandhi adjourned till March 3

The hearing in a defamation case filed against Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks against the RSS regarding the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi has been adjourned till March 3. The hearing in a defamation case filed against Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks against the RSS regarding the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi has been adjourned till March 3.

The hearing in the defamation case filed against Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his alleged remarks against the RSS regarding the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi has been adjourned till March 3. The trial in the case is underway at Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi court, which had in November last year granted bail to Rahul in the case on the basis of personal surety.

On Monday, Rahul appeared in court following which the case was adjourned. Earlier, he had tweeted that he would be present in the court for the hearing. “Will be in Bhiwandi this morning before heading to Goa,” the Congress vice-president said.

Soon after the hearing was adjourned, PTI quoted Rahul as saying: “My fight is against the ideology which killed Gandhiji.”

The case against the Congress vice-president was filed by a RSS functionary, Rajesh Kunte, over his speech in Bhiwandi on March 6, 2014. During his party’s rally, the Congress leader had allegedly said “it were the RSS people who had killed Mahatama Gandhi”.

Rahul would head for a rally in the poll-bound state of Goa from Maharashtra after the court hearing.