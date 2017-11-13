Jay Shah doesn’t show up, hearing in defamation case against The Wire adjourned to December 16

Amit Shah with his wife at their son Jay Shah’s wedding in Ahmedabad. (File Photo) Amit Shah with his wife at their son Jay Shah’s wedding in Ahmedabad. (File Photo)

A metropolitan court in Ahmedabad on Monday adjourned the hearing in the defamation case filed by Jay Shah, son of BJP national president Amit Shah, against news portal The Wire to December 16. The adjournment came after Jay Shah, through his advocate, sought exemption from appearance in court for a day on the ground of social engagement.

The Wire’s editors, reporters and others were present in the court for the hearing.

An Ahmedabad court had last month passed an order barring The Wire from publishing any further report on Jay Shah’s business turnover “so that the right to live with dignity of the plaintiff (Jay) may be protected”.

Additional Senior Civil Judge B K Dasondi of Ahmedabad rural court had observed that the “injunction should be granted to applicant/plaintiff (Jay)” even though notice was not served upon the opposite parties (The Wire, its editor, the writer of the article, and others).

On October 8, The Wire had published a report stating, among other things, that the turnover of a company owned by (Amit) Shah’s son increased 16,000 times in the year following election of Narendra Modi.

The order stated, “This court is of the opinion that if the application (of Jay) is not allowed, then it may lead to prejudice with the rights and interest of the applicant.”

In his order, the judge had prohibited the website from “using and publishing or printing in any electronic, print, digital or any other media, or broadcast, telecast, print and publish… in any language on the basis of article published in “The Wire” dated 8/10/17 either directly or indirectly on the subject matter with respect to plaintiff in any manner whatsoever”.

The court directed Jay to “deliver to the opposite parties (The Wire) a copy of application”. The order was passed on October 12 on a civil suit and damage for Rs 100 crore, filed by Jay against The Wire.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd